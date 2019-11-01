CHARLEROI – State police conducted two raids at Charleroi residences early Thursday, netting heroin, marijuana, cocaine and money and leading to the arrests of three people.
Police filed drug possession with intent to deliver and related charges against Devantay Desean Lauderbaugh, 26, of 219 Meadow Ave.; Keyonta McIntyre, 26, of 509 First St.; and Tequoia Lash Youngblood, 26, also of Charleroi, court records show.
The operation went to Lauderbaugh’s residence about 6 a.m. where police seized 158 stamp bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and $632 in a blue pair of shorts under the bed were he was sleeping with a woman, the affidavit states.
Police also seized a .45 caliber handgun from the residence, a weapon that had been stolen in Centerville.
Acting under a search warrants signed Wednesday by Washington County Judge Gary Gilman, the team also went about 6 a.m. to McIntyre’s residence where Youngblood was also taken into custody.
Police seized several ounces of marijuana from that residence, along with $6,623, 10 grams of cocaine and a plastic container holding several grams of heroin on a table about four feet from a baby’s highchair, court records show.
Youngblood and McIntyre also face charges of endangering the welfare of a child, charging documents show.
District Judge Larry Hopkins sent McIntyre and Lauderbaugh to Washington County jail, each on $50,000 bond. Hopkins released Youngblood on $25,000 unsecured bond.