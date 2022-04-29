State police arrested three people accused of breaking in to the former Bentworth Middle School Wednesday while a fourth suspect got away.
Charged are Amanda Rae Disman, 30, of 5131 Dorris Drive, Elizabeth, Jacob Tyler Keffer, 27, of 64 Penn St., Bunola, and Ashlee Catherine Childs, 30, of 606 Crest Ave., Charleroi. All face felonies of burglary, criminal trespass, and misdemeanors of conspiracy to commit theft and possession of an instrument of crime.
Police were called to the school at 89 Pine St., Ellsworth, at about 1:20 p.m. following a report of four people walking toward the building with a suitcase and a hacksaw, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint, troopers walked behind the school and heard “commotion” coming from inside. A door appeared to have been forced open, police said.
As police entered a building, one of their radios went off, which alerted the suspects to their presence. Police said Childs was arrested while trying to escape through a broken window, while Disman and Keffer were arrested without incident.
A fourth person fled the school, and police were unable to locate them.
According to court records, police found a suitcase with a hacksaw inside.
District Judge Eric Porter sent all three to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond. They are due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 4.