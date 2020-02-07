As many as six Ringgold Middle School students were being investigated over allegations they may have threatened to shoot up their school Friday.
The threats received by the state's Safe2Say Something program prompted district officials to close all Ringgold schools Friday and contact local police departments to investigate the matter, the district posted on its website.
Carroll police Chief Paul Brand said officers in Monongahela and Donora were also brought into the investigation that did not immediately result in arrests.
He said the juveniles have been questioned and that police hadn't "determined if there was an actual plan or talk" about violence.
The Safe2Say program is a project of the state attorney general's office to allow people to report school safety concerns to a central location.
"The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance," the district stated on its website.