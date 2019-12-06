Two historic structures will be among those available for rent at Mingo Creek County Park beginning next year.
“The Henry House will be completed by the time the season starts,” said Lisa Cessna, executive director of Washington County Planning Commission, which oversees parks, during Wednesday’s commissioners agenda-setting session.
“The log cabin is also complete.”
The stone Henry House was built between 1817 and 1823. A member of the Henry family lived there until 1960. It was boarded up until the county decided to repurpose it as a building that could be used for picnicking.
The Sumney log home was donated by its owners, Mr. and Mrs. Philip Long, to the county to be rebuilt in Mingo Park, not far from the site where it’s stood for more than 200 years.
Cessna presented to the commissioners a recommended fee schedule.
It will cost Washington County residents $50 and nonresidents $75 to rent the Henry House on a weekday. A permit that will allow beer to be served on the premises will cost an additional $20 on weekends.
Renting the use of the log home for a day will cost residents $45 and nonresidents $70 on weekdays, and use of the log home on weekends with a beer permit will add $20 to the total fee.
Camping will no longer be allowed at Shelter No. 10 or the surrounding area, Cessna said.
The group camping area at the log home will cost $20 per night when booked by a resident, but $25 per night when booked by a nonresident.
The county commissioners unanimously approved the revisions, to be posted online before reservations are accepted in 2020.
Scouts and nonprofit organizations will be able to use shelters on weekdays for $5, excluding the Henry House or log home. From Jan. 1 through April 30 and Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, weekend rentals will cost $5, but will exclude the use of the Henry House or log home.
Also at Mingo Park, the county is accepting applications for late-season muzzleloader and archery hunting season, which begins Dec. 26 and concludes Jan. 11.
More information is available by calling 724-228-6867.