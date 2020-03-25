Washington County’s Aging Services Department wants to make sure those who are eligible for a midday meal are not going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We haven’t had a big influx yet, but we have had a few new people come and get it, which is good,” said Michelle Manni, assistant director of the department.
When the state Gaming Control Board ordered The Meadows Casino to close March 16, it donated fresh fruit to the senior citizen center lunch program.
Although she said of deliveries, “Everything’s still good,” she knew of no out-of-school students who had signed up to help.
Manni mentioned foods on a recent menu: pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, roll, and, for dessert, birthday cake. And there’s a beverage to wash it down.
“They usually give out a little carton of milk,” she said.
During a recent month, centers prepared 13,743 “congregate” and home-delivered meals that are required to meet nutritional requirements. To sign up for takeout mid-day meals or meals that are home-delivered, call 888-301-1836 “to process the request and get the recipient signed up,” Manni said.
Here is a list of senior centers offering meals Mondays through Fridays:
- Bentleyville, 931 Main St., 724-239-5887;
- Beth-Center, 316 Station St., Vestaburg, 724-377-0000;
- Burgettstown, 200 Senior Way, 724-947-9524;
- Claysville-McGuffey, 105 Green St., 724-663-4202;
- Cross Creek, 28 Clark Ave., Avella, 724-587-5755;
- Washington, 69 W. Maiden St., 724-222-9321.
These programs are funded in part by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging Inc. through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and the Washington County Board of Commissioners.
