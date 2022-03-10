More than two months after a fatal fire displaced dozens of residents of Thomas Campbell Apartments, many are beginning to return home.
Some residents moved back into the South Strabane Township senior high-rise last week, and 12 returned Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 19.
Dr. Arthur Keys, president of Thomas Campbell Apartment’s board of directors, said 36 residents remain dislocated, with some staying at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Canton Township and others with family.
“We want everyone to come back to enjoy their senior years here. This has always been a landmark institution in Washington, and we want to continue to do that,” Keys said.
The fire started in the early hours of Dec. 23. One resident, Francis Venen, 78, died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns a few days later and five others were injured.
For Joan Naylor, the fire was a horrifying experience. She recalled that it began in the neighboring apartment on the sixth floor.
“It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever gone through,” Naylor said. “Looking at that blaze was like looking into hell.”
Naylor said she lost everything in the fire, including her two pet parakeets. While others stayed at the hotel, Naylor was able to stay with her son who lives in the other building at the apartment complex.
Now, she has moved back home, though she has been relocated from the sixth to the third floor. Naylor described herself as “leery” walking in to her new apartment for the first time.
“I was cautious, because in your head you’re thinking, ‘What happened?’ I started looking around for anything that did not look safe,” Naylor said.
Naylor had fond memories of Venen.
“She was such a delight. She really was little Franny. She was legally blind, but she navigated very well. She was just funny. She had a loving heart. She knew everything,” Naylor said. “It did my heart sadness.”
On display Wednesday at Thomas Campbell were the extensive efforts of the community and local organizations that assisted the residents.
Those returning were welcomed with baskets filled with essential supplies, such as paper towels and dish soap, that were donated to the residents.
According to Jasman Fleegal, social services coordinator for the apartments, they have received almost $300,000 in donations, with much of that going toward hotel costs.
The residents received aid from the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Blueprints and several local churches. Catholic Charities donated $400 Walmart gift cards for each resident.
“Even the small things like quarters and clothes and stuff from the community, it has just been overwhelming,” Fleegal said.
Keys said it was important to make the residents feel at home as they begin to move back.
“We want people to know that they’re welcome, and that they’re a key part of this community,” Keys said. “They’ve done a tremendous job of sticking together while they’ve been dislocated in the hotel or with families. They’re part of our family, so we want them back.”
Fleegal echoed Keys’ sentiment, saying that residents were able to make new friends and a form a strong sense of community while they faced these challenges together.
“It was just a nice little community that we have, and they really relied on each other to keep each other strong,” Fleegal said.