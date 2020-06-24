Support puppy
Buy Now

Barbara S. Miller/Observer-Reporter

Many reasons prompting a visit to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco’s office in Courthouse Square are bound to be stressful, but for the next few weeks, a furry addition to the staff may serve as a source of comfort and emotional support. Ruby, a 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, is on hand to lend emotional support to those in need. She’s the pet of Gretchen Gasmier, 21, of Canonsburg, a student at Gannon University in Erie, where she’s studying to become a physician’s assistant.

Many reasons prompting a visit to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco’s office in Courthouse Square are bound to be stressful, but for the next few weeks, a furry addition to the staff may serve as a source of comfort and emotional support. Ruby, a four-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, is on hand to lend emotional support to those in need. She’s the pet of Gretchen Gasmier, 21, of Canonsburg, at student at Gannon University in Erie, where she’s studying to become a physician’s assistant.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription