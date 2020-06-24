Many reasons prompting a visit to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco’s office in Courthouse Square are bound to be stressful, but for the next few weeks, a furry addition to the staff may serve as a source of comfort and emotional support. Ruby, a four-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, is on hand to lend emotional support to those in need. She’s the pet of Gretchen Gasmier, 21, of Canonsburg, at student at Gannon University in Erie, where she’s studying to become a physician’s assistant.
This pup lends emotional support
Tags
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.
