A third person was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Washington woman last month.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh declined to release the name of the suspect, who is incarcerated in the county jail, saying the criminal complaint will remain under seal until the preliminary hearing. Walsh said it was sealed to protect witnesses and "the integrity of the investigation."
The hearing is tentatively scheduled for later this month, but could be continued into July.
Walsh declined to release additional details in the case, and said the investigation is ongoing.
Kristin Barfield, 58, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while sitting on the porch of her Ridge Avenue home in Washington on May 11.
Previously arrested for the killing were Brandon Allen, 30, and Tyriq Moss, 15, both of Washington. According to court records, Allen drove the vehicle while Moss is believed to be one of the shooters. Each faces multiple charges, including homicide and aggravated assault, and are being held without bond in the county lock-up.
Police said they intended to shoot Barfield's son, Trey Willis.
Allen and Moss are scheduled to appear before District Judge Kelly Stewart for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. July 29.