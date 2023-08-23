The Washington County Sheriff Office is thinking pink.
In recognition of breast cancer awareness, the sheriff office unveiled a pink-wrapped patrol SUV on Tuesday at Washington Health System Women’s Center in South Strabane Township.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 1:11 am
The Washington County Sheriff Office is thinking pink.
In recognition of breast cancer awareness, the sheriff office unveiled a pink-wrapped patrol SUV on Tuesday at Washington Health System Women’s Center in South Strabane Township.
The vehicle will be added to the department’s regular fleet, but also will be used at breast cancer awareness events and other special events.
The pink SUV will be visible to thousands of residents as a reminder of the ongoing fight to cure breast cancer. It serves to celebrate survivors, honor victims, and to encourage people to get screened.
DigitalDGS of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, wrapped the patrol vehicle.
“Every one of us in our lives is touched by cancer at some point, whether it’s us, a family member, a loved one or a neighbor, and you can’t pick a cause that’s better than this,” said Brook Ward, president and CEO of Washington Health System.
WHS Women’s Center diagnosed 125 breast cancer patients in 2022.
About 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and of those, 1 in 39 will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Early detection is a key factor in offering more treatment options and increasing survivability.
Both men and women can develop breast cancer.
The sheriff office acknowledges Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a variety of ways, including wearing pink badges, and the pink-wrapped car represents a partnership between WHS and the office to spread awareness.
Staff writer
