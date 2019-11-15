CAMERON, W.Va. – Investigators are searching for two suspects involved in a brazen heist last week in which they rammed a pickup truck stolen from Greene County into a West Virginia convenience store and ripped the ATM from inside the building before torching the vehicle.
One of the thieves tied chains around the ATM while the driver then pulled it from Mrs. D’s convenience store at 15215 Waynesburg Pike in Cameron after crashing the vehicle through the front of the store shortly before 1 a.m. Nov. 6, Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Cecil said.
They then drove the pickup truck through western Greene County, Pennsylvania, and back into West Virginia, where the suspects opened the ATM and pulled about $6,000 from the machine, investigators said. The truck and remnants of the ATM still in the vehicle’s bed were found on fire hours later about 15 miles away on Georgetown Road in southeastern Marshall County.
The vehicle had been stolen from a natural gas drilling site near Wind Ridge in neighboring Greene County, Cecil said.
Cecil said the robbery is similar to one in Hundred, Wetzel County two years ago and thinks the two are related.
“It’s very similar,” Cecil said. “And there have been recent thefts around the Cameron area and in western Pennsylvania (near the state border).”
The two thieves wore masks, but one man’s face could be seen during parts of the heist recorded by the store’s surveillance video. Cecil said investigators have identified people of interest but hope the public can help them identify the thieves.
“We’ve had a lot of thefts in this area, a string of thefts for about a year, “ Cecil said. “Then it was quiet, and it had been quiet for some time.”
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 304-843-1500.