The Human Services Task Force has released a free smartphone and tablet app that has active phone numbers, web links and Google Map directions to agencies that provide various kinds of services in Washington County.
Some examples of the services it lists are aging, behavioral health and development, child care information, children and youth, housing and homelessness, and veterans.
The app also includes information about services not directly under the supervision of county government, such as educational opportunities.
Jason Bercini, fiscal manager for Washington County Human Services, a member of the task force, called use of the app “one-stop shopping. We wanted to put assistance at the touch of your finger.”
He estimated the cost of software to design the app and register it at about $450.
“Everything else was done in-house” by the Information Technology Department over four to five months, Bercini said.
“We are trying to provide an efficient way for our clients to access the correct services,” said Commission Vice Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan.
The app is available for both Android and Apple platforms. Those who want to download can search for Washington County Human Services to install it on their electronic devices.