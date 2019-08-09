The Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society will present the classic silent film “It” Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Keystone Oaks Auditorium in Dormont.
“It” launched the “It Girl” sensation of the late 1920s and made a box office star of Clara Bow. The film will be accompanied live by Tom Roberts on piano and Dale Abraham on theatre organ. Roberts is an expert in silent film accompaniment and a premier pianist. Abraham is the president of the Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society and co-hosts the long-running radio program “Rhythm Sweet & Hot” on WESA-FM, which features vintage music from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.
Tickets are available at www.pittsburghtheatreorgan.com, or at www.showclix.com/event/clarabow.