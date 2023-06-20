The Waters of McMurray will hold a “Longest Day” block party event Wednesday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event will be held on the “Longest Day” – the summer solstice – from 4 to 6 p.m. at the senior living facility at 441 Valley Brook Road, Peters Township. Raffle tickets will be sold for a variety of gift baskets, and tie-dye T-shirts and canvas bags for sale that are handmade by the residents of The Waters’ Petals Signature Memory Care program.
“The Waters of McMurray has been very active with the local branch of the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Christina Szewczyk, active life manager at The Waters. “They have assisted me with further education courses which has allowed me to offer a support group to our family members and the surrounding community. We are happy to do whatever we can to raise money for this outstanding nonprofit organization which we hold dear to our hearts.”
Money will also be raised through the sale of hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments.
Pittsburgh-based musicians Ron Soltis and Karl Bailey will provide entertainment.
