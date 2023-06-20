The Waters

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

The Waters of McMurray is located at 441 Valley Brook Road.

 Jon Andreassi

The Waters of McMurray will hold a “Longest Day” block party event Wednesday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event will be held on the “Longest Day” – the summer solstice – from 4 to 6 p.m. at the senior living facility at 441 Valley Brook Road, Peters Township. Raffle tickets will be sold for a variety of gift baskets, and tie-dye T-shirts and canvas bags for sale that are handmade by the residents of The Waters’ Petals Signature Memory Care program.

