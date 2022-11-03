The Washington Salvation Army Worship and Service Center is holding a day of online giving on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Each hour, for 12 hours, The Washington Salvation Army’s Facebook page will share one of 12 reasons to love your neighbors beyond the holiday season. This campaign will highlight 12 reasons to donate $12 or more to help show love beyond the season.
Donations will support the local Red Kettle Campaign, which provides social services, as well as educational and spiritual programing throughout the year. To donate, visit https://give.salvationarmy.org/washingtonpa to donate, and follow The Washington Salvation Army Facebook page for live updates.
