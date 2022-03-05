Cars and trucks whooshed beneath the underpass near the Jessop Place exit Friday morning, honking horns, flashing headlights and throwing thumbs-ups to a crowd dangling flags and hoisting handmade banners over the bridge.
Every horn honk and wave of a hand was met with a chorus of cheers.
More than 100 people gathered off Exit 16 along Interstate 70 to welcome The People’s Convoy as the caravan of truckers rolled through Washington Friday afternoon on its way from the state of California to Washington, D.C.
The People’s Convoy began its cross-country journey Feb. 23, when a group of truckers protesting mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions departed Adelanto Stadium in Adelanto, Calif., for an overnight stay in Kingman, Ariz.
From there, the convoy drove east, growing larger as it roared through cities like Glenrio, Texas, and Elk City, Okla. Drivers rested overnight in towns including Lupton, Ariz., and Cambridge, Ohio – where the convey began Friday morning, heading through West Virginia and passing through Washington, Pa.
This journey is, according to The People’s Convoy website, a peaceful “transcontinental movement” calling for an end to the pandemic State of Emergency, transparency in congressional hearings and a return to America’s core principals of liberty and freedom.
“This is history in the making,” said Michele Hook of Burgettstown, as she waited for the convoy to arrive. “Somebody else stood up for us, and this is our opportunity to support them supporting us. Our freedoms are at stake.”
Freedom was the theme of Friday’s gathering. Cars began filling the park-n-ride at the Jessop Place exit around 10 a.m.; by 11, the lot was filled, and vehicles lined Wilmington Street while young and old alike waited in the cold. Similar scenes played out at numerous other overpass sites along the route.
“Gotta back those truckers,” said Wanda Boardley of Washington. “They’re the only ones that seem to be fighting for our freedom. They’re standing up for our rights.”
Those rights – the ones the crowd said they were rallying for – include COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re the freest country in the world. Whether it’s from a federal level, a state level, a city level, (masks) should be an individual choice based on your own health,” Marcell Nicklas of Cecil said. “I don’t think people should be losing their jobs.”
Dusty Hopkins, well-known by locals for walking Washington with American flag in hand and his Rottweiler, Diesel, at his side, said The People’s Convoy stands for something more.
“It’s not just about a mask mandate. It’s about all the freedoms we lost,” said Hopkins, who began marching with flags five years ago, when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem.
“Me and my dog, we stand out with the flag in honor of the veterans, the police officers, the firefighters. Just want to ... get the respect back that they deserve,” he said. “To show my support for all the freedoms we lost, we need to get back. I just want to show my support with everybody else that believes in America.”
As the convoy roared through the area, one attendee said that in her 75 years on earth, she’d never seen anything like it. To her, the convoy represents America coming together.
Hopkins’ wife, Sherri Hopkins, agreed.
“Especially in times like now, with the wars in Ukraine and everything, it’s important for us to back up our country,” she said. “Just showing support for our country.”