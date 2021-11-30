The Dreamers Company wants to bring a renaissance to the city of Washington.
“We’re talking about a rebirth, or a renewal, to the city,” said Aaron Miller, the nonprofit’s executive director.
Miller said the organization aims to accomplish that through three initiatives: home rehabilitation, refurbishing playgrounds and beautifying the city’s business district.
With home rehabilitation, The Dreamers Company helps the elderly, people with disabilities and veterans with home repairs and maintenance.
“We’ve addressed over 130 properties. Some as small as helping someone with their lawn when they fell behind and got stuck,” Miller said.
They also help repair roofs, foundations and plumbing issues.
“We rebuilt a garage and re-roofed a house for a veteran,” Miller said.
The Dreamers Company refers to its second initiative as “Play Washington,” and it aims to revitalize the city’s playgrounds.
“When we’re working these homes, the playgrounds and green spaces of our community were neglected,” Miller said.
A recent project saw The Dreamers Company bring $70,000 worth of new equipment to the Seventh Ward Playground.
In Washington’s business district, The Dreamers Company hosts regular clean-up days. The nonprofit also helps partner artists with business owners to create murals, an initiative it calls “Art in the Alley.”
“Rather than looking at blighted buildings, we have artists and building owners that want to make Washington a beautiful space,” Miller said.
Miller said those who want to help with the mission can learn more about volunteering by visiting its website at thedreamersco.org or its social media pages.
On Saturday, The Dreamers Company will be hosting “A Dreamers Christmas Vacation,” an event themed after the classic Christmas film, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
The event will be held at 19 N. Main St., and doors open at 5 p.m. A link to purchase tickets can be found on The Dreamers Company’s Facebook page.