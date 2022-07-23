- 1939 – Al Abrams, Sportswriter
- 1940 – No Record
- 1941 – Chester Smith, Sportswriter
- 1942 – No Record
- 1943 – No Record
- 1944 – Whitney Martin, Correspondent
- 1945 – Harry Keck, Football Coach
1946 – Jack Dempsey, Boxing Champ
1949 – Vince Johnson, Correspondent
1950 – Eddie Clover, Magician
1951 – Captain Roach, Harrisburg
1953 – Tex Litman, Restaurateur
1954 – Bill Corum, Midwest Newspaper Reporter
1955 – Bob Prince, Sportscaster
1956 – Dr. William McClellan, Coroner
1957 – Bob Considine, Sportswriter
1960 – Three Stooges, Comedians/Actors
1982 – Myron Cope, Sports Reporter
1983 – Tom Kite, Golfer
1984 – Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steeler
1985 – Willard Scott, NBC Weatherman
1987 – Harry Anderson, Actor
1988 – Sally Wiggin, WTAE TV Co-anchor & Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguin
1989 – Dennis Bowman, WPXI Weatherman & Hank Williams Jr. , Country Western Star
Side Bet: Jan Loughman, KDKA Weathermen
1990 – Andy Van Slyke, Pittsburgh Pirate
1997 – Fran Drescher, Actress
2003 – Chubby Checker, Singer
2004 – Will Ferrell, Comedian/Actor
2006 – Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steeler
2008 – Luke Ravenstahl, Mayor of Pittsburgh
2012 – Brett Keisel, Pittsburgh Steelers
2015 – Robert Rohanna/Rachel Rohanna
2016 – The Rainmaker of Punxsutawney Phil & the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle & West Greene Lady Pioneers “WPIAL Champs & PIAA State Runner-ups
2018 – Heather Abraham, KDKA television news personality
2019 – Bob Pompeani, KDKA sports anchor
2020 –Stephen Cropper, WPXI Chief Meteorologist
2022 – Rick Sebak, WQED producer