  • 1939 – Al Abrams, Sportswriter
  • 1940 – No Record
  • 1941 – Chester Smith, Sportswriter
  • 1942 – No Record
  • 1943 – No Record
  • 1944 – Whitney Martin, Correspondent
  • 1945 – Harry Keck, Football Coach

1946 – Jack Dempsey, Boxing Champ

