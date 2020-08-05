Organizers of the 67th Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Show announced Tuesday afternoon the event will be delayed until 2021 because of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our committee works diligently each year to celebrate the rich heritage of coal mining in our region,” according to a news release announcing the cancellation. “Unfortunately, planning the Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen Pageant, the King Coal 5K, the King Coal/Sara L. Ruth Memorial Golf Outing, the King Coal Show Parade, the carnival and other beloved events has become impossible due to the unpredictable nature of the virus. It is of utmost importance that we ensure the health and safety of all.”
For more information, follow the Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Show Facebook page.