TRPIL/Voices for Independence held a Thanksgiving drive-thru Thursday. John Moore, staff member, is shown with David Iams of Washington receiving his fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner. A reusable mug was included, along with cranberries, green beans, corn, boxed stuffing, gravy, boxed mashed potatoes, turkey breast and homemade pumpkin roll. Recipes were included in the bag. This is the second year TRPIL has provided the service. The organization hopes that next year’s event will be held in person at its new facility at 42 W. Maiden St., Washington. FirstEnergy staff members volunteered their time to pack the bags for the drive-thru. From left are Mark Dorazio, Jane Henderson, Jacob Fisher and Makinley Higginbotham. Randy Durr, manager of regional external relations, presented a $5,000 check to the organization from the FirstEnergy Foundation.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4