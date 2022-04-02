In an emergency, people know to call 911.
Now, wireless customers across Southwestern Pennsylvania can send a text to 911 if they're in a situation where it's dangerous to talk – for example, during a home invasion or domestic violence incident.
It also provides 911 access for people with hearing and speech impairments.
Greene, Washington, and Fayette are among the counties in the Southwestern Pennsylvania Emergency Response Regional Task Force that are able to receive texts to 911.
"It's a good service that enables 911 access to people in situations where they can't talk," said Richard Policz, director of Greene County Emergency Management Agency.
911 dispatch centers and county emergency management agencies in most counties in the commonwealth have now implemented a system for users to contact 911 through text message
Washington County Emergency Management Service has offered text-to-911 since 2015, while Fayette County's texting capabilities for 911 went into effect in 2017. Greene County's service has been operational since October 2020.
But emergency management agencies, including Washington County, encourage people to call if they can, and text if they can.
"It's always better to do a voice call because we can more effectively communicate with the caller that way, but if someone is in a situation where they have to text, we are able to accept those calls and they are treated the same way," said Justin Shawley, deputy director for Washington County 911.
Voice calls provide more precise location data, the task force noted.
Washington County receives about five text-to-911 calls a month, Shawley said.
"It's an enhancement to voice calls, it's not a replacement," he said.
The task force has provided a step-by-step guide for texting 911.
Step 1: Create a new text message or conversation.
Step 2: In the "To" field, enter the numbers 911.
Step 3: Describe your location. Include the address and municipality (township or borough).
Step 4: Describe the situation. Include what type of emergency help is needed.
Step 5: Send the text message.
The task force offered additional advice and information:
A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911, and the cellphone must be on a phone carrier supporting text-to-911 capabilities. Phones that are roaming will not be able to send a text message to 911, either.
Text-to-911 conversations can't include more than one person. Don't send your emergency text to anyone other than 911.
Do not use abbreviations or emojis.
Text messages to 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.
911 call takers will not be able to hear any background noise that could help with assisting during the emergency.
Do not send videos or photos.
Emergency services also advises callers who text to 911 place their phone on silent, if they are in a situation that prevents them from calling 911, "so not to alert intruders."
If text-to-911 is not available, the caller will receive a bounce back message indicating the service is not available in that area, and to contact 911 another way.