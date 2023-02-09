DONORA – Public testimony in the hearing for former Police Superintendent James Brice before the borough’s civil service commission came to a close Wednesday.
The civil service commission has 60 days to render a decision. Brice seeks reinstatement and back pay.
Brice was terminated by council in August amid allegations revealed when the hearing began Jan. 26. Those allegations include being intoxicated on the job, failing to respond to 911 and backup calls, allowing unauthorized accesses to police databases and failing to follow certain directives issued by council.
Attorney Massimo Terzigni, who is representing Brice, called five witnesses. One of themes of their testimony was the contention that Councilman Joseph Greco held a bias against Brice. Greco maintains that the action to terminate Brice was made by a majority of council, not just Greco.
Greco also serves as a member of the civil service commission and Terzigni reiterated his request to have Greco recuse himself from the hearing. That request was denied Jan. 26, as Greco claimed he could be impartial and holds no grudges.
Greco, who worked as a Donora policeman before retiring in 1993, was the first witness called Wednesday and repeated a statement he made Jan. 26.
“Officer Brice was a very good police officer. I said that and I continue to say that,” Greco said, stressing the word “was.” “He lost control of his men. (When) I got on council, I saw some things going on that shouldn’t have been going on. He was losing the respect of the officers.”
Mayor Donald Pavelko testified that removing Brice from his position was a priority for council during the last couple of years.
“As soon as Mr. Greco got on council, this all started. It was get rid of Jimmy Brice,” Pavelko said. “All of this time has been spent on firing Jimmy Brice.”
Megan Turnbull, the civil service commission solicitor who is conducting the hearing, asked Pavelko if Greco ever said anything about wanting Brice removed.
“Actions speak louder than words,” Pavelko responded.
Pavelko also testified that Greco, who is chairman of the public safety commission, extends his authority where the police department is concerned.
“The mayor is in charge (of the police department),” Pavelko said. “It got so bad that this holiday season, I provided a copy of the borough code to all of the members of council.”
Brice was the final witness to testify. His wife, Cynthia, a member of Donora Council, said after the hearing that she and her husband are optimistic about the outcome of the hearing.
“He testified that all of this was made up by Joe Greco for Joe Greco and directives didn’t come from all of council,” she said. “He said council didn’t give me directives, just a few people did it. He said this never happened to me for 30 years. Nobody ever complained, but after 2020 it was full on.”
