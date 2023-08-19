Throughout its long history, the Methodist Church in the United States has reflected the conflict and turmoil that is happening in the world around it, and that was never more apparent than it was in the 1840s.

It was then that the church fractured over slavery. Southern slaveholders and their sympathizers who opposed the church’s official stance condemning the ownership of human beings formed the Methodist Episcopal Church, while abolitionists established Wesleyan Methodist and Free Methodist congregations. It wasn’t until 1939 and the eve of World War II that the Methodist Church was united once again, a full 76 years after the Emancipation Proclamation. And even at that juncture, there were disagreements – Southern segregationists not interested in joining the United Methodist Church bolted to establish the Southern Methodist Church.

