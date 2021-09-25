Two teenagers accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting are now charged with attempted murder.
The initial charges of aggravated assault against Ethan Perkins, 17, of 537 Elm St., North Strabane Township, and Mark Jones, 15, of 1216½ Bruce St., Washington, were withdrawn, according to court records.
Canonsburg police filed the new charges Thursday. Jones is charged with attempted murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Perkins is charged with conspiracy to commit murder of the third degree, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Both are being charged as adults.
According to police, around 6 p.m. Thursday, Jones and Perkins were in a car in the 500 block of Duquesne Avenue when Jones allegedly fired shots. Jones claimed that he thought a male walking toward them had a weapon, so he fired the gun twice into the air to scare him.
Driving the car was Devyn Sedora, 18. Jones claimed Sedora handed him the gun, but Sedora disputed that, according to police.
Canonsburg police Chief Alex Coghill said he expects Sedora to be charged as well.
Perkins and Jones were arraigned on the new charges Thursday afternoon by District Judge James Saieva, who set bond at $250,000.
Both are scheduled to appear before Saieva at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing.