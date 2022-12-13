A 16-year-old South Strabane Township resident is facing an attempted homicide charge in connection with the shooting of his stepfather Monday morning.
South Strabane police also charged Samuel Hoy with felonies of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor of possession of a firearm by a minor. Hoy is being charged as an adult.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were called about 1 a.m. to the intersection of Murtland Avenue and Oak Spring Road after receiving reports of shots being fired near the Waffle House. Police said that witnesses reported a vehicle speeding away from the scene and one person running.
Joshua Daniels, Hoy’s stepfather, drove himself to Washington Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and lower leg. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh where he underwent surgery.
Police found Hoy behind a business in the business plaza along Oak Spring Road. Police said he was in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen from a vehicle to Washington police last week.
According to the complaint, police interviewed Hoy with his mother present, and Hoy confessed to shooting Daniels twice with the stolen gun.
Hoy was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Michael Manfredi, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $2 million bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 27.
