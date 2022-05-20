A 15-year-old from Washington was arrested on homicide charges Thursday for his alleged involvement in the May 11 shooting death of a city woman.
Tyriq Xavier Moss, of 375 W. Maiden St., was charged as an adult and faces felonies of homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm with a license and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment, Washington police said.
Also charged in connection with the death of Kristin Ann Barfield, 58, are Javarr Marcel Thomas, 27, and Brandon Ronald Allen, 30, both Washington. Allen is accused of firing the fatal shots from a vehicle driven by Thomas while Barfield sat on the front porch of her home at 219 Ridge Ave.
Court records state that they were firing at Barfield’s son, Trey Willis. Charles Dickerson had also been sitting on the porch but was unharmed.
According to the criminal complaint filed against Moss, another juvenile who was in the vehicle told police that both Moss and Allen fired shots. Police did not identify the juvenile.
Police claim that Moss and Allen had agreed to kill Willis prior to the shooting.
Moss was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Kelly Stewart, who sent him to the Washington County jail without bond.
Neither Thomas nor Allen has been arrested. Online court records list their cases as “inactive.”
District Attorney Jason Walsh said the vehicle used in the shooting was found abandoned in a field in Mt. Pleasant Township. Walsh said Thursday that the two suspects remain at large.
State police filed additional charges against Thomas on Monday, including felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing police, misdemeanors of driving under the influence, flight to avoid apprehension, and several traffic violations.
According to court records, the new set of charges stems from a March 29 incident. Police were called to 243 Key Ave., Canton Township, that morning for a narcotics investigation. The complaint states Thomas fled the home and drove off at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to pull him over, and the chase ended when Thomas drove down Nevada Street, a dead-end road in South Strabane Township.
Police said Thomas’ vehicle became disabled after it hit an embankment. He continued to flee on foot but was taken into custody shortly after. Police found a bag with a “significant” amount of marijuana on his person, according to the complaint.
Washington police were able to identify Thomas for state troopers.
According to the complaint, Thomas was upset and said he did not want to go to jail. He agreed to provide information about the drugs at the Key Avenue address, court paperwork states, telling police he had gone to the Key Avenue home that day and was given the marijuana troopers found on him.
Thomas said he is an “aspiring rap artist,” and is often given drugs for free because of his popularity in the Washington area, the complaint says.