A teenage suspect in a Dec. 7 robbery and assault in Monongahela was charged as an adult and jailed Friday.
Jamie Watkins, 14, of Finley Street, Monongahela, will be tried as an adult on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, terroristic threats, burglary and recklessly endangering another person.
Washington County First Assistant District Attorney Dennis Paluso said Watkins was arrested following a hearing to certify him as an adult. Paluso said the hearing was closed to the public, and took place Friday before Common Pleas Court Judge Traci McDonald-Kemp.
Watkins, who has been in juvenile detention, was arraigned before McDonald-Kemp after the hearing.
Watkins is facing similar charges to Christopher Matthew Urista, 16, of Washington. Watkins was allegedly Urista's accomplice in the Dec. 7 attack, in which Urista is accused of attacking a man with an aluminum baseball bat.
There is a warrant out for the arrest of Urista, who was charged on Dec. 14. According to Deputy Assistant District Attorney Jason Walsh, police have yet to locate Urista.
According to police, Urista and Watkins entered the home of Stephen Whatley, 19, of Thomas Street, Monongahela, about 1:38 p.m. while wearing masks to rob Whatley of a safe, marijuana and money.
Whatley punched Watkins in the face, causing his mask to fall off, according to court documents. Police said Urista then struck Whatley several times in the back and the head with an aluminum bat.
Whatley's girlfriend retrieved a knife from the kitchen to defend him, and was struck in the right forearm with the bat, according to police.
Whatley was treated at UPMC-Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh for a broken nose and cuts to his head.
Urista and Watkins fled from the residence with more than $100 and marijuana, according to police. Police seized evidence from Watkins' home following the attack.
Watkins was placed in the Washington County jail. His bond was set at $25,000.