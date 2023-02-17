BURGETTSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Observer-Reporter

Burgettstown Middle/High School

A teen who does not attend Burgettstown Middle/High School and hid inside a bathroom for two hours at the school last month posed no safety threat, the district superintendent said earlier this week.

In a letter posted on the school district’s website, Stephen Puskar wrote that after the student, who had accompanied a district student to school Jan. 13, was caught by the school police officer, “It was determined that at no time was there a threat to the safety and well-being of any individual on the BASD campus or within the school buildings at any time.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In