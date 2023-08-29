A 15-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg in Washington over the weekend.
Washington police Chief Dan Rush said the shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of Arch Street. The victim was flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital, but Rush said the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
