Common Ground

Celeste Van Kirk/Observer-Reporter

The Common Ground Teen Center on South Main Street in Washington

The Washington Health System Teen Outreach will hold its 21st annual Community Awards Night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Washington Park Stone Pavilion. The public is invited.

The event recognizes individuals, community agencies and businesses that have provided extraordinary support in the past year to the Teen Outreach mission to young people. Senior Peer Educators are also recognized. All the awardees demonstrate exceptional commitment to youth.

