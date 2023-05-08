The Washington Health System Teen Outreach will hold its 21st annual Community Awards Night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Washington Park Stone Pavilion. The public is invited.
The event recognizes individuals, community agencies and businesses that have provided extraordinary support in the past year to the Teen Outreach mission to young people. Senior Peer Educators are also recognized. All the awardees demonstrate exceptional commitment to youth.
Agency Award: Center for Coalfield Justice, for supporting Common Ground Teen Center.
Alumni Award: Josh Larkin, attorney and former peer educator for his commitment to ethics and the law.
Business Award: ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, for providing the Outreach and Teen Center with technology.
Community Award: Pam Kilgore, for championing young people’s love of nature in the community.
Educator Awards: Ben Froats, Burgettstown School District, and Gary Serock, Albert Gallatin School District, for advocating for and educating their students above and beyond.
Fellowship Award: Omar Brooks for serving as a community role model of positivity.
Inclusion Award: Miracle League of South Hills, for promoting inclusive sports experiences.
Peer Educator Award: Senior Peer Educators: Rowan Curry, Isaiah Dale, and Elias Weakland, for dedication, commitment, and service to their peers.
Power Award: Elizabeth Wild, President UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, for commitment to the well-being and health of all people.
President’s Award: Bea Bebout, school nurse, Trinity School District, for her dedication to children and her commitment to child abuse prevention.
President’s Award: Kathy McGrath, birth doula, for a lifetime of support to birthing women.
Service Award: Don Schrader (posthumous) for modeling the best a coach can be while teaching young athletes not only how to play baseball, but how to live life.
Spirit Award: Melissa Voytek, for shining her spirit in all she does and bringing joy to the community, especially in the theater arts.
Social Justice Award: Teresa Burroughs, Executive Director of the LeMoyne Community Center, for empowering young people to develop their dreams.
Youth Achievement Awards: The following young people will be acknowledged for their commitment and achievement: Alexis Bell, Piper Bell, Lizzy Brison, Jai Gough, Isabella King, Adele Hollowood, Logan Hollowood, Hunter Jenkins, Brycen McAdoo, Sarah Secco, Shelly Reese, Elizabeth Engle, Rex Bennett and Isaiah Weakland.
Youth Advocate Award: Todd Ashmore of the Dreamers, for championing young people.
Volunteer Award: Megan DePrez, Washington & Jefferson College senior, for committing time, energy and spirit to the teens at the Teen Center.
