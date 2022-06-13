Washington Health System Teen Outreach will hold its 20th annual Community Awards Night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington Park Stone Pavilion. The public is invited.
The event recognizes individuals, community agencies and businesses that have provided extraordinary support in the past year to the Teen Outreach mission to young people. Senior Peer Educators are also recognized. All the awardees demonstrate exceptional commitment to youth.
Since June 14 is Flag Day, the event will open with a Color Guard ceremony from Girl Scout Troop No. 53563, led by Linda Brison.
The following outstanding Peer Educator Alumni, who are veterans, will be honored for their commitment to our country: Scott Brownlee, Zach Correll, Laura Maloney, Rodney Maze, Maj. Nick O’Brian, Daniel Pascoe, Kashmere Patterson, Scott D. Pugh, and Keith Winkleman.
This year’s awardees are:
n Agency Award: Marc Scott, the Olivia Scott Foundation, for supporting our community and Teen Outreach’s education efforts.
n Alumni Award: Haven Sutherland, third-year law student and former peer educator and Teen Center employee, for consistent advocacy, exemplary achievement, and respect for all.
n Business Award: GBU Life, for supporting Common Ground Teen Center and young people; the award will be accepted by Jennifer Stockdale.
n Community Award: Jennifer Scott, Behavioral Developmental Services (BHDS) for championing youth mental health in the community.
n Educator Awards: Janet M. Toth, Charleroi School District, and Rich Briggs, Ft. Cherry School District, for advocating for and educating their students above and beyond.
n Fellowship Award: Fairhill Manor Church, for their continued support for our young people, and Nicholas A. Butler for serving as a role model of positive spiritual connection, respect, and joy.
n Inclusion Award: Joni Schwager, Executive Director, Staunton Farms Foundation, for promoting mental health as a key component of wellness.
n Peer Educator Award: Senior Peer Educators Mikey Ewing, Willow Maffio, Grace Roberts, Madison Ann Scola and Bailey Wheeler for dedication, commitment, and service to their peers.
n Power Award: Katrina Thomas from the Intermediate Unit 1, for consistently empowering the young people she serves.
n President’s Award: Community members who support the Common Ground Teen Center.
n Service Award: Mary Lea and Dennis Dutton, for dedication to Washington Health System and Teen Outreach.
n Spirit Award: Carole DeAngelo, advertising director of the Observer-Reporter, for her spirit and bringing joy to the community.
n Social Justice Award: NAACP for many years of advocacy and service; the award will be accepted by President Andrew Goudy.
n Youth Achievement Awards: For their commitment and achievement, Alexis Bell, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Brison, Isaiah Dale, Brooklyn Deems, Marielle DiGregory, Adelle Hollowood, Hunter Jenkins, Aidan Knox and Elias Weakland.
n Youth Advocate Award: Parents of Common Ground Teen Center Teens, for advocacy, transportation and support.
n Volunteer Award: State Rep. Tim O’Neal, for supporting the Common Ground Teen Center.