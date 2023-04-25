news 3

The Washington Health System Teen Outreach will hold its 27th Youth Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Washington & Jefferson College’s Rossin Ballroom, Lincoln Street.

This year’s conference is “Bridging the Gap: Defining Generation Z Culture.” More than 80 students from Avella, Burgettstown, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers-Houston, Ringgold, Trinity, and Washington school districts will participate. Young people who attend cyberschools or are home-schooled are also represented.

