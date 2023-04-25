The Washington Health System Teen Outreach will hold its 27th Youth Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Washington & Jefferson College’s Rossin Ballroom, Lincoln Street.
This year’s conference is “Bridging the Gap: Defining Generation Z Culture.” More than 80 students from Avella, Burgettstown, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers-Houston, Ringgold, Trinity, and Washington school districts will participate. Young people who attend cyberschools or are home-schooled are also represented.
A teen-driven event, the Adolescent Advisory Board began preparing in September. Young people from the Common Ground Teen Center and the Teen Outreach Peer Educator Program will also facilitate sessions. The conference focuses on the strengths of Generation Z and looks at past generations over the last eight decades. Speed learning will allow participants time at eight learning stations, where teen facilitators will lead them through activities meant to raise awareness of common ground shared by all generations.
A panel of trusted adults representing decades from the 1950s to 2000s will answer teens’ questions as they look at the way culture has changed over the years. Panelists are (in order of their generation): Maci Ward, peer educator alumnus and RN student; Jax Kelly, RN; Koron Harris, peer educator alumnus and DSP in behavioral health; Liz Glowark, peer educator alumnus and chemical engineer; Ben Froats, Burgettstown School District teacher; Washington County Judge Brandon Neuman; David Gatling, NAACP president; Kathy Sabol, Washington Bar Association; Brook Ward, CEO, Washington Health System; Jeff Zollars, retired educator; Mary Jo Podgurski, WHS Teen Outreach Director; and John Campbell, Washington School District Board of Directors.
Funding for the conference was provided in part by Range Resources Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.