The Washington Health System Teen Outreach will hold its 18th annual Awards Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be virtual. It is open to the public. Connect with Dr. Mary Jo at podmj@healthyteens.com for the Zoom link and password.
The event recognizes individuals, community agencies and businesses that have provided extraordinary support in the past year to the Teen Outreach mission to young people. Senior peer educators are also recognized. This year, Gary Weinstein will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and recognizing the graduating mentees in the first ECHO Educational Mentoring Program cohort. All the awardees demonstrate exceptional commitment to youth.
2020 awardees are:
Agency Award:
- Lisa L. Neil, Southwest Training Services Inc., for outstanding support of the Teen Outreach mission to raise awareness of the needs of young people and support them.
Alumni Achievement Award:
- Liz Glowark, former peer educator, chemical engineer, and traveler to all seven continents, for her success and gracious sharing of her adventures to the Virtual Teen Center zoom meetings.
Business Award:
- Mark Kennison and The Presidents Pub, for teaching young people at the Common Ground Teen Center the joy of cooking and importance of community service.
Community Award:
- Cindy and Dr. Craig Fox, for outstanding commitment to the health and wellness of the community’s children.
Educator Award:
- Matthew Komula, teacher at Trinity Area School District, for his outstanding support to young people as he teaches with an awareness of the needs of the whole child.
Fellowship Award:
- John Wesley UMC, for its commitment to the well-being of the community.
Inclusion Award:
- Kendle Haught for her outstanding commitment to and respect for individuals of all abilities, demonstrated by her work as consulting author for “Nonnie Talks about Disability.”
Power Award:
- Scott Berry, Behavioral Health Developmental Services, for his leadership and empowerment of others to be excellent leaders.
President’s Award: Karen Mansfield, journalist with the Observer-Reporter
- , for her consistent integrity and ethics in service to the community.
School Administrator Award:
- Melissa Feremcuha, assistant middle school principal, Burgettstown School District, for her support of the Teen Outreach mission and young people’s well-being.
Service Awards:
- Health care workers Allison Bigler Balliet, RN; Cora Elizabeth Byra, EMT-P; Dr. Erin Canale; Sequoia Edwards, LPN; Dr. Tera Nicole Faust; Dr. Patrick Kane; John Patterson, EMT-P; Maryann Patterson RN; and Dr. Lisa Podgurski, whose commitment to health and well-being during the pandemic is exceptional.
Spirit Award:
- Paul and Darla Tripoli, (posthumous) for their lifelong commitment to the community.
Social Justice Award:
- Darious Singleton, Washington & Jefferson College graduate and Duquesne Law Student, for promoting diversity, altruism, courage, respect and faith in humanity.
Youth Achievement Awards:
- LaShauna Carruthers, Gerald Miche’l Comedy, Spencer Kane, Kendle Haught, Jason Hillberry, Chase Mitchell and James Wright for rising to excellence in their endeavors.
Youth Advocate Award:
- Brandy Devenney of Washington School District and Nichole Fisher of Center for Schools and Communities, for their zeal in advocating for young people.
Volunteer Award:
- Erika Adkins, peer educator alumnus, and Susan Priest, Rotarian, for their outstanding and unselfish commitment to volunteering for others.
- A Special Lifetime Achievement award will be given to Gary Weinstein for his outstanding commitment to the health and well-being of young people and his decades long support for Teen Outreach.
Peer Educators Seniors:
- Patrick Bryant, LaShauna Carruthers, Robert Clark, Laci Deems, Kendle Haught, Karianne Lloyd, Tanya Lopez, Isabel Marshall, Christian Messmer, and Maddie Miller, will be honored for their dedication to education for all people.
Graduating Washington High School seniors from the First Cohort in the ECHO educational mentoring program: Hunter Amos, Patrick Duncan, Jaden Ellis, Eden Gordon, Zachary Hanna, Amari Lightfoot, Karianne Lloyd, Cedilla McGee, Daisha Nixon, Sara McCartney, Chase Mitchell, Karissa Thompson, Brian Wagner and Koran Young.