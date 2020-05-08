The Class of 2020 lost a lot to COVID-19 – spring sports, musicals and plays, social events, prom, and, in many schools, graduation.
To honor graduating seniors, the Common Ground Teen Center is hosting a Virtual Grand March and Senior Recognition at 7 p.m. May 13.
To participate, a graduating high senior should:
- Send no more than four senior pictures to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski at podmj@healthyteens.com by May 11th at midnight. Pictures may be pictures of prom attire or senior pictures, or any picture that gives the senior joy.
- Seniors should include their names and the schools from which they are graduating.
- The Zoom platform link to register and connect on May 13 will then be sent.
Any senior from any high school, trade school, or college may submit and attend.
The event is open to the public; seniors should share the Zoom link with their friends and family.
Questions may be sent to podmj@healthyteens.com/.