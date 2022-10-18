Starting Friday, the youth at the Washington Health System Teen Outreach Common Ground Teen Center in Washington will demonstrate what goes up must come down.
The Teen Center will host its third annual Seesaw Marathon, a popular fundraiser for the center.
From 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, nearly 100 teens will take turns on a handmade seesaw, making sure they bounce continuously for the 24-hour period.
The goal is to raise $45,000 to help fund the center and its programs. Teens get sponsors to participate in the see-saw and donations will be accepted during the marathon.
The marathon started in 2020 by Teen Outreach Coordinator Amy Podgurski Gough and the center’s peer educator teens after Common Ground Teen Center lost over 50% of its funding.
Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski, Teen Outreach director, was determined to keep the center open in order to provide a safe space for teens.
The fundraiser is the effort of the Students Helping Others Committee of the Washington Health System Foundation and the Teen Outreach Peer Education program.
The seesaw will be outside the Teen Center at Main and Chestnut streets. Participants will pledge money to seesaw and to keep the teeterboard moving.
Participants are encouraged to “BYOBC,” or bring your own butt cushion.
“This fun, creative way of raising awareness for the center is perfect,” said Podgurski.
Podgurski noted the center is teen-driven.
Teen Outreach hires young people to run the center. They are supervised by young adult alumni and students from Washington & Jefferson College.
The center hosts summer camps and weekly clubs, including Art Club, Anime Club, Cooking Club, Book/Writers Club, Dungeons & Dragons, peer education, and Games Night.
This summer, the center hosted a sign language class. Additionally, peer educators created a connection with teens from the Congo, and teens meet regularly via Zoom to explore each other’s cultures.
Teen Center, which opened in 2008 has served more than 2,750 teens who have attended for more than 35,000 visits.
