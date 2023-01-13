The teenage boy accused of shooting his stepfather last month agreed to allow his case to proceed to trial before his scheduled preliminary hearing was to be held Thursday afternoon.
Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane Township, allowed charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm to be held for court without appearing in Washington County Central Court for his hearing with District Judge Michael Manfredi.
Hoy is accused of shooting his stepfather, Joshua Daniels, with a stolen handgun about 1 a.m. Dec. 12 near Murtland Avenue and Oak Spring Road in South Strabane, according to court documents.
Daniels suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg, and drove himself to Washington Hospital for treatment. He was later flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
Witnesses told South Strabane police they saw a person running from the area after hearing the gunshots. Shortly after, police officers found Hoy behind a business plaza on Oak Spring Road.
Hoy allegedly confessed to investigators that he shot Daniels twice with the gun, which was reported stolen from a vehicle in Washington, according to court documents.
Hoy is being prosecuted as an adult, although it was unclear whether his attorney, Louis Emmi, would try to get the case moved to juvenile court. He is being held at the Washington County jail on $2 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.