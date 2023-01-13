Court Gavel

The teenage boy accused of shooting his stepfather last month agreed to allow his case to proceed to trial before his scheduled preliminary hearing was to be held Thursday afternoon.

Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane Township, allowed charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm to be held for court without appearing in Washington County Central Court for his hearing with District Judge Michael Manfredi.

