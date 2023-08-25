Aging Services of Washington County, in partnership with the Washington County Information Technology Department, is holding technology classes for individuals 60 years of age and older next month.
Classes will be held at the Canonsburg Senior Center, 30 E. Pike St., from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Classes will also be offered at the McDonald Cecil Senior Center, 3599 Millers Run Road, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
