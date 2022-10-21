A collaboration between Washington School District and LeMoyne Community Center is providing extra learning opportunities for students.
Teachers from Washington School District are serving as tutors for the center’s Homework and More after-school program.
On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. throughout the school year, the educators help students in grades kindergarten through ninth grade complete homework assignments and prepare for tests.
After students complete their schoolwork, they participate in a variety of enrichment activities that supplement education. Kids also receive a hot meal and snacks.
The after-school program serves about 90 children, a majority from Washington School District.
Washington Park Elementary School teacher Neil Freeze said the continuity of teachers working with their students after school contributes to improved student achievement.
“The benefit for students having us teachers here is we know the schoolwork that they have, and we are reinforcing exactly what we are teaching each day,” said Freeze. “It gives us an extra hour with our students every day. We can basically help them do the homework here that they are doing in their classes.”
On a recent Wednesday, Washington Park Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Tiffani Titler guided Park School second-grader Nadya Martin through a math homework assignment.
Titler calls the tutoring program “a win-win” for the students, the school district, and the LeMoyne Center.
“I love the program,” said Titler. “After they’re done with homework, the children are exposed to things they might not be exposed to, to music and art, baking, and other activities.”
The community center provides a variety of enrichment classes, including reading clubs, STEM classes, African drumming, art classes, Zumba and other recreation, and more to help the students thrive. In November, the center is partnering with Washington Financial to provide students with financial literacy classes.
Said Washington School District Superintendent George Lammay, “We’re elated to have the relationship with the LeMoyne Community Center. It is a longstanding community organization that has been a blessing to our kids. It’s tied our two organizations more closely together, and this continues our efforts to strengthen our bond as we strive in the same direction for our kids.”
LeMoyne Center executive director Teresa Burroughs said the response from parents whose children participate in Homework and More has been positive.
“Partnering with Washington School District has been phenomenal for us. We believe we have been able to help close the educational gap by providing remediation to the students, by helping them with daily homework, and preparing them for testing,” said Burroughs. “Parents are letting us know that it’s been a good experience.”
