tutoring

Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Washington Park Elementary School teacher Tiffani Titler, right, works on a math homework assignment with second-grader Nadya Martin, at LeMoyne Community Center. A group of Washington School District teachers tutor after school at the center a few days a week during the school year.

 Karen Mansfield

A collaboration between Washington School District and LeMoyne Community Center is providing extra learning opportunities for students.

Teachers from Washington School District are serving as tutors for the center’s Homework and More after-school program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In