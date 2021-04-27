Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo, along with his staff and victims’ advocates and members of the nonprofit Survivors of Torture and Trauma Assistance and Rehabilitation Service (STTARS), tied teal ribbons on lampposts and railings along High Street in Waynesburg Friday in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness month, observed in April. The ribbons represent “trust and healing for survivors of sexual assault crimes,” Russo said in a Facebook post.
