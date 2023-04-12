Alex Taylor of Canonsburg announced that he is running for Register of Wills in Washington County as a Democrat in the May 16 primary.

Taylor said he’s running for Register of Wills because he feels that too much taxpayer money is being wasted due to the office’s current occupant’s behavior and apparent lack of management skills.

