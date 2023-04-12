Alex Taylor of Canonsburg announced that he is running for Register of Wills in Washington County as a Democrat in the May 16 primary.
Taylor said he’s running for Register of Wills because he feels that too much taxpayer money is being wasted due to the office’s current occupant’s behavior and apparent lack of management skills.
“We need county officials who treat their staff, county employees, with respect and dignity in the workplace, and who take the office they hold seriously and show it by the way they act,” he said in a written statement. “I’ve heard from acquaintances who have worked inside the county the last few years that the county’s row offices are in disarray due to poor management.”
Taylor and his wife, Gabby, have a nearly 2-year-old daughter with another child on the way. He graduated from Canon-McMillan in 2013 and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science.
He has worked in health care and adjacent fields since 2019. Before that, he worked in the service industry and on various political campaigns.
“I find that I’m at my best when I’m serving my community and aiding people, which is what I want to do for Washington County as its Register of Wills,” he said.
