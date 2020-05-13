20200513_loc_tankerfire1.jpg

Courtesy of South Strabane Township Fire Department

No injuries were reported during an early morning tanker fire that closed Interstate 70 Westbound in South Strabane Township Tuesday. Township firefighters were called at 3:22 a.m. to the 24.3 mile marker near a construction zone, according to fire Chief Scott Reese. He said the water tanker vehicle that caught fire was from Elite Gasfield Services. State police assisted at the scene as the westbound lanes were shut down for about 45 minutes while crews extinguished the fire. The scene was cleared just after 5 a.m.

