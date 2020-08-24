Despite the pandemic, the ALS Association Western PA Chapter hosted the 4th Annual ALS CEO Soak on Thursday. Although there was no large gathering in PPG Plaza in Pittsburgh, each “soakee” was given the option of a DIY soak at their home, local fire station or workplace, or participating in a socially distant soak at PPG Fountains. Proceeds from the CEO Soak provide help and hope for those living with ALS in Western Pennsylvania by supporting patient care, advocacy, and research to find treatments and a cure for the debilitating disease. Among those taking the plunge in Pittsburgh were John LaCarte, Community Bank board member and CEO and president of Model Cleaners, and, from left, Jon King, president of Stoney Brewing Co.; Rich Boyer, president of Exchange Underwriter (a Community Bank company); LaCarte; and Matt Lawrence, senior vice president of finance at Community Bank.
