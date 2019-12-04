Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority of Jefferson, Greene County, plans a shut-off from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Thursday to upgrade the system in the following locations: Yeager Road along Route 218 to Blacksville, including Rush Run Road, Calvert Hill, Goodwin Hill, Hillside Lane, Hunnell Lane, Old Church Lane and Fortney Hollow Road.
Customers may experience low pressure or no water. The authority asks those in the affected area to fill containers of water and keep them on hand for use during the shut-off.