The SWAT team was called into Peters Township Tuesday morning following a report of domestic violence, but the suspect fled before police arrived.
Brandon Patrick Osborne, 31, faces a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor of simple assault. Police went to his home in the 400 block of Carriage Hill at about 9:40 a.m. after his girlfriend reported that he had assaulted her.
According to the complaint, she told police that Osborne dragged her around by the collar of her shirt, choked her and pushed her. Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes said the woman was hospitalized with injuries, but did not specify the nature of the injuries.
Police shut down a perimeter around Carriage Hill, and Grimes said neighbors were initially asked to stay inside their homes. However, police found that between his girlfriend contacting police and their arrival, Osborne had left.
Grimes said that the victim reported there were two firearms in the home, and that after entering they found a shotgun and a handgun.
According to Grimes, officers were able to contact Osborne and asked that he turn himself in.
“We’re imploring him at this point to come in and turn himself in so we that we can handle the matter and get his side of the story, as to what happened,” Grimes said.
As of the newspaper’s deadline Tuesday, Osborne had not turned himself in.
