The SWAT team was called into Peters Township Tuesday morning following a report of domestic violence, but the suspect fled before police arrived.

Brandon Patrick Osborne, 31, faces a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor of simple assault. Police went to his home in the 400 block of Carriage Hill at about 9:40 a.m. after his girlfriend reported that he had assaulted her.

