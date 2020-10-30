A SWAT team responded to Trinity Point in South Strabane Township Friday afternoon following an incident Thursday night at SpringHill Suites.
South Strabane police went to the hotel with a search warrant in connection with an incident that occurred overnight. The occupant of the room "gave them cause for concern," prompting police to call in a negotiator to resolve the issue. Police said the special weapons and tactics team was notified when talks broke down, and the Washington County Department of Public Safety Special Operations unit set up a staging area in the parking lot of nearby Aldi.
Police were able to enter the room to talk with occupant. Police did not say whether there were other people in the room or if weapons were involved.
The situation was resolved shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.