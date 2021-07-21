The state police fire marshal’s office was investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that heavily damaged an abandoned house Tuesday in Bentleyville.
Ron Sicchitano Jr., assistant chief of Bentleyville Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire at 733 Mary St. was contained to a front room, but the rest of the structure sustained extreme heat damages.
Firefighters were called to the long-vacant house about 9 a.m. and found flames shooting out of the front of the house. The blaze was quickly brought under control.
The fire marshal had yet to rule on the fire, Sicchitano said.
Cokeburg and Ellsworth firefighters assisted.
Washington County tax records show the one-story frame house is owned by David Malarkey.