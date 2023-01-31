Suspicious Device

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

State police said an “improvised homemade” device was wedged into the door of an industrial pipe inside this natural gas transmission facility on Redds Mill Road in Fallowfield Township. Investigators initially thought the item was a bomb, but the object turned out to be harmless. The FBI is now investigating who placed the item there and whether it was intentionally fashioned to look like an explosive device.

A suspicious item found last week at a natural gas transmission facility in Washington County, which authorities initially thought was a bomb, turned out to harmless.

The “improvised homemade” device was wedged into the door of an industrial pipe inside the fenced-in facility at 274 Redds Mill Road in Fallowfield Township, state police said in a press release issued Sunday night.

