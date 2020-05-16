CHARLEROI – A suspended Charleroi Regional police officer has resigned following his arrest last month on accusations he stole evidence he believed was a narcotic painkiller while on the job.
The police department’s board on Thursday unanimously accepted the resignation of William Gardner, said its solicitor, Todd Pappasergi.
“We remain saddened by the events that have led to Mr. Gardner no longer being a member of the Charleroi Regional Police Department, board Chairman Bill Lee said.
“However, the public must know that this board takes very seriously the honesty and integrity that our officers must display, and that the misconduct with which Mr. Gardner has been charged is simply unacceptable,” Lee stated in a news release.
Gardner, 39, of Jefferson Township, Fayette County, fell under investigation in January after text messages from him were discovered on the cellphone of a person from Fayette who suffered a fatal drug overdose.
State police have said the messages contained language indicative of drug trafficking.
State police put Gardner under surveillance March 27 as he responded to a report of a suspicious stolen vehicle in Charleroi.
Police accused Gardner of searching the vehicle and stealing placebo oxycontin tablets and $47 from it before it was towed away, charging documents state.
Gardner was charged with drug possession, obstruction, theft from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, misappropriation of government property and receiving stolen property.
He has been free on $5,000 unsecured bond and faces a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Monday before District Judge Michael L. Manfredi.