Two men from Philadelphia, one of whom ran across Interstate 70 to evade state troopers, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday.
Joseph Lamonte Drayton, 29, and Wayne Khalil Wallace, 34, were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by state police. Drayton received an additional charge of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, police were at the Comfort Inn & Suites on North Franklin Drive in North Franklin Township to serve a search warrant at a room that had been rented by Drayton and Wallace.
At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Drayton pulled into the parking lot and troopers approached him. Police said he led them on a foot chase across the four lanes of nearby Interstate 70, causing cars to brake and swerve to avoid hitting them. The chase was short, and Drayton was arrested.
Police searched the room and found Wallace there. According to the complaint, police also found “large amounts” of suspected cocaine and heroin, as well as more than $2,100 in cash.
Police said the men had no known ties to area.
The men were arraigned Tuesday night before District Judge Curtis Thompson. Wallace was released after posting $30,000 bail. Drayton remains in Washington County jail on a $125,000 bond.