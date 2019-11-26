A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Washington turned into an hourlong police standoff Monday night.
State troopers said police were pursuing the driver of a vehicle that was believed to be stolen when the driver turned onto Hayes Avenue in the city’s West End and fled inside the house shortly after 6:30 pm.
State police surrounded the house and repeatedly requested the 32-year-old Washington man come outside with his hands raised. It was not confirmed if he was the only occupant of the house.
The suspect’s father, who arrived at the scene along with the man’s mother, said he tried to call his son to persuade him to come out, but his son did not return his calls, despite sending text messages to others.
Police brought in a mobile unit and at about 10:45 deployed a flash bang device and briefly entered the residence.
The situation was still ongoing as of 11 p.m.