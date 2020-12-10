A suspected home invasion attempt early Thursday in Donora resulted in the fatal shooting of the alleged intruder.
The person was pronounced dead at 3:18 a.m. in an ambulance while awaiting transfer by a medical helicopter near the former Donora Elementary Center, 401 Waddell Ave., the Washington County coroner's office said.
The person's identity was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The homeowner who lives on Sixth Street also was not identified in the case under investigation by state police.